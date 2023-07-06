Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Has $10.63 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 9.8% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $214,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $279.04. 242,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,581. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $283.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

