DMC Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

DMC Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,983 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on META shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.41.

NASDAQ:META opened at $294.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.44. The company has a market cap of $753.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $298.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,736 shares of company stock valued at $9,488,930 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

