Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.3% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.94. The stock had a trading volume of 619,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $162.79.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

