dForce USD (USX) Price Reaches $0.99 on Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 6th. dForce USD has a total market cap of $34.92 million and approximately $12,890.16 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.49 or 0.00320713 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00012109 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00017788 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000266 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000405 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,176,036 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.01292932 USD and is up 1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $2,224.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

