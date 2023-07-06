Dero Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $71,547.86 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $4.60 or 0.00014983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dero has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market cap of $63.01 million and approximately $71,547.86 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,726.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.62 or 0.00330727 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $288.57 or 0.00939160 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00012911 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.51 or 0.00548413 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00063301 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00143922 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,686,637 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

