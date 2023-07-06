Dero (DERO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $74,642.80

Dero (DERO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.53 or 0.00014925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dero has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $61.94 million and approximately $74,642.80 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,321.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.55 or 0.00325034 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.13 or 0.00940377 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012089 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.34 or 0.00545299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00063863 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00142106 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,687,340 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

