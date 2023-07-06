Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 92 Resources reissued a maintains rating on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Cormark raised Denison Mines to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Denison Mines Trading Down 2.4 %

Denison Mines stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 1.84. Denison Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Denison Mines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 16,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 158.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 22,437 shares during the last quarter. 29.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Articles

