Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 92 Resources reissued a maintains rating on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Cormark raised Denison Mines to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.
Denison Mines Trading Down 2.4 %
Denison Mines stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 1.84. Denison Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20.
About Denison Mines
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
