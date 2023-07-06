Denali Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,345,000. 74.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $75.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.21%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.54.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

