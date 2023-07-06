Denali Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in RCM Technologies were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 382.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 43,257 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 15,877 shares in the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in RCM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on RCM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th.

RCMT opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $153.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.80. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $21.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average of $13.92.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). RCM Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 53.53%. The business had revenue of $67.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

