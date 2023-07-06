Denali Advisors LLC Has $73,000 Position in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Greene County Bancorp were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GCBC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Greene County Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,297,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 250.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 23,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 400.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 22,407 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 17,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Greene County Bancorp stock opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $484.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.28. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $39.90.

Greene County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Greene County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GCBC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $18.29 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Greene County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Plummer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,298. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Greene County Bancorp news, CFO Michelle M. Plummer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,298. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tejraj S. Hada bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,937.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Greene County Bancorp Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

