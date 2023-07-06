Denali Advisors LLC Has $49,000 Stock Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 903.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 582 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $624,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in BOK Financial by 288.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

In other BOK Financial news, CFO Martin E. Grunst purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.06 per share, with a total value of $84,060.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,983.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Edward C. Iv Joullian acquired 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.12 per share, with a total value of $149,990.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,734.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin E. Grunst acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.06 per share, with a total value of $84,060.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,983.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,920 shares of company stock valued at $388,160 in the last ninety days. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOKF. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.57.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $82.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.95. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $70.21 and a 52-week high of $110.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.20.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $522.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. BOK Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

