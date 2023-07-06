Denali Advisors LLC Has $28,000 Stock Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UI. SW Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 18.2% in the first quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,850,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,710,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ubiquiti in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ubiquiti from $266.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th.

Ubiquiti Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of UI stock opened at $176.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.27. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.49 and a 12 month high of $350.63.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $457.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.76 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 139.02% and a net margin of 20.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products.

