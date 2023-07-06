Denali Advisors LLC Grows Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 107.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 93.1% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 17,231.2% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 248,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 247,440 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXST. StockNews.com began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.40.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $167.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.72. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $217.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $69,578.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,952.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $69,578.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,952.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $101,293.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,468,045.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,645. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.