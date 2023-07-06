Denali Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 756.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $6.82 on Thursday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The company has a market cap of $297.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.77% and a negative net margin of 98.48%. The company had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. Y-mAbs Therapeutics’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Guggenheim downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wedbush upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Insider Activity at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In other news, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg acquired 101,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $981,791.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,280,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,303,978.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

