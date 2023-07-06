DeltaFi (DELFI) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $9,161.16

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. In the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeltaFi has a market cap of $86.08 million and approximately $9,161.16 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaFi token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi’s launch date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

