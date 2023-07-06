Decentralized Social 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.68 Million (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $93.12 million and $2.68 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Decentralized Social has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for $8.84 or 0.00029440 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

