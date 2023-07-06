Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,118,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 980,383 shares.The stock last traded at $11.48 and had previously closed at $11.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DAWN shares. Bank of America cut shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.2 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $40,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,474,830.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 769,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,453,868 shares in the company, valued at $148,900,284. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $40,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,474,830.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,980 shares of company stock worth $81,997. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $69,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

