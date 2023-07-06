CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.03

Shares of CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.03 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 12.66 ($0.16). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.17), with a volume of 242,343 shares traded.

CyanConnode Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £38.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,375.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 17.

About CyanConnode

(Free Report)

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Thailand, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart electricity, gas, and water metering; lighting control; and IoT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CyanConnode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyanConnode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.