CVW CleanTech (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of CVW CleanTech Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF – Free Report) dropped 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 35,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 12,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

CVW CleanTech Trading Down 6.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76.

About CVW CleanTech

(Free Report)

CVW CleanTech Inc develops technologies for the recovery of bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands. It develops Creating Value from Waste technology. The company was formerly known as Titanium Corporation Inc and changed its name to CVW CleanTech Inc in March 2022. CVW CleanTech Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVW CleanTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVW CleanTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.