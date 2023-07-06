CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) CEO Douglas D. Clark Acquires 20,000 Shares

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Free Report) CEO Douglas D. Clark purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 768,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,294.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CURO traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,436. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $8.10.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.59). CURO Group had a negative return on equity of 71.92% and a negative net margin of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $209.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of CURO Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CURO Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 295,017 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CURO Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 30,834 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of CURO Group by 171.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 28,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts.

