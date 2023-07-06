Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Given Outperform Rating at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Curaleaf’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CURLF. ATB Capital assumed coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Friday, April 14th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Curaleaf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Curaleaf Price Performance

CURLF opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.10. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf ( OTCMKTS:CURLF Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $352.49 million for the quarter. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Curaleaf will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

