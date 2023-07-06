Css Llc/Il Sells 140,000 Shares of Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE) Stock

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Free Report) major shareholder Css Llc/Il sold 140,000 shares of Fresh Vine Wine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 878,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,007.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Css Llc/Il also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Css Llc/Il sold 2,000 shares of Fresh Vine Wine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total value of $1,040.00.

On Thursday, May 4th, Css Llc/Il sold 100 shares of Fresh Vine Wine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.53, for a total value of $53.00.

Fresh Vine Wine Stock Down 28.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VINE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.42. 4,694,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,003. The company has a market cap of $6.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.56. Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $3.72.

About Fresh Vine Wine

Fresh Vine Wine ( NYSEAMERICAN:VINE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Fresh Vine Wine had a negative net margin of 552.44% and a negative return on equity of 167.68%.

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc produces and sells low-carb and low-calorie wines in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its wine varietals include Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, and Sparkling Rosé. The company sells its products through wholesale, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

