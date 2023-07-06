Crumly & Associates Inc. Buys 47 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 4,909,437 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Broadcom by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,545,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,038 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 68,889.8% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 947,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 945,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadcom Stock Down 1.7 %

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.47.

AVGO traded down $14.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $847.55. The company had a trading volume of 470,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,508. The company has a market capitalization of $349.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $921.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $756.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $655.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

