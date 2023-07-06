Crumly & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,493 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $82,046,000 after buying an additional 89,685 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 34.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 24.7% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Comcast Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.96. 2,201,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,918,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.