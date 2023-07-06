Cronos (CRO) Reaches Market Cap of $1.46 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Cronos has a market cap of $1.46 billion and approximately $9.03 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Cronos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0576 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00041526 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00030675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013878 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000834 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

