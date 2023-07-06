Creditcoin (CTC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $17.23 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $49.86 million and $17.23 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000605 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006440 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 232,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

