Credit Suisse S&P MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPO) Announces $0.24 Dividend

Credit Suisse S&P MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPO – Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2382 per share on Monday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Credit Suisse S&P MLP ETN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPO traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.35. 3,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10. Credit Suisse S&P MLP ETN has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $48.80.

Get Credit Suisse S&P MLP ETN alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse S&P MLP ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Credit Suisse S&P MLP ETN stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse S&P MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.44% of Credit Suisse S&P MLP ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse S&P MLP ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse S&P MLP ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.