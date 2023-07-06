Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Insider Tae Jung Kim Sells 4,671 Shares

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $82,022.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,093.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tae Jung Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Tae Jung Kim sold 940 shares of Coupang stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $15,481.80.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.15. 7,625,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,941,656. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 142.88 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Coupang had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupang during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Coupang by 727.8% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

