Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,032 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.0% of DMC Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $537.32 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $564.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $511.37 and a 200-day moving average of $496.19. The firm has a market cap of $238.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,665 shares of company stock worth $1,915,585. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

