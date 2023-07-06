Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $9.36 on Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $9.36 or 0.00030693 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.24 billion and approximately $86.15 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00041534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013947 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

