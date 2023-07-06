Corundum Group Inc. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.31.

Amgen Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.17. The stock had a trading volume of 712,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.54. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.