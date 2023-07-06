Core Laboratories (CLB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB):

7/5/2023 – Core Laboratories is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/30/2023 – Core Laboratories was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

6/27/2023 – Core Laboratories is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/19/2023 – Core Laboratories is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/11/2023 – Core Laboratories is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/3/2023 – Core Laboratories is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/26/2023 – Core Laboratories is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/18/2023 – Core Laboratories is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE CLB traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.59. 147,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,144. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.64.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $128.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.26 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,320,000 after acquiring an additional 394,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,300,000 after purchasing an additional 116,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,144,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,352,000 after purchasing an additional 46,425 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,089,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,124,000 after purchasing an additional 64,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,573,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,427,000 after purchasing an additional 258,817 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

