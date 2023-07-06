Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Position Trimmed by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $12,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $251.37. 304,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.08.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -194.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

