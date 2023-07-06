Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) CFO Robert N. Hoglund Buys 147 Shares

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) CFO Robert N. Hoglund purchased 147 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.40 per share, for a total transaction of $13,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,743.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.17. 1,776,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,069. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.65. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Consolidated Edison's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,085,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 48,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

