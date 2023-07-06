Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 12,413 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,413 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Stryker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Stryker by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Stryker by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $297.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.52 and its 200 day moving average is $274.79. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

