Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $15,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.2 %

TROW opened at $111.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.83. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

