Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $12,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $691,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 128,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,790,000 after buying an additional 100,058 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TE Connectivity Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $139.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.91. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $140.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

