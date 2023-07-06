Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 9 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Booking by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,652,000 after buying an additional 119,153 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Booking by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $1,068,137,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 266,957.5% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 389,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 389,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,674.00 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,786.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,646.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,497.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,759.80.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

