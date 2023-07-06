Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,260 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 1.13% of ICF International worth $23,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ICF International in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ICF International in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in ICF International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in ICF International by 57.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $123.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ICF International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.60 and a 12 month high of $128.70.

ICF International Announces Dividend

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $483.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.96 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 3.39%. ICF International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

ICF International Profile

(Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.