Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $26.42 Million Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 351,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $26,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 3.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $64.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.67. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $76.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.05.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

