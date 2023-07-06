Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $11,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $117.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.64. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.62 and a 12-month high of $184.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crown Castle news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.60.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

