Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,270 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 1.04% of EnPro Industries worth $22,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,491,000 after acquiring an additional 30,890 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,020,000 after acquiring an additional 556,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,285,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,708,000 after acquiring an additional 37,617 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NPO opened at $133.62 on Thursday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.14 and a 52-week high of $135.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.51.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 10.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

