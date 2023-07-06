Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 610.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $414,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,700 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,663,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,816 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $296.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.68. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.10. The firm has a market cap of $216.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.79.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

