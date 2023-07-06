Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 1,658 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Medpace were worth $21,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Medpace by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medpace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

Medpace Price Performance

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $10,898,284.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,562,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,107,628.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $10,898,284.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,233,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,562,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $236.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.23. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.30 and a 1 year high of $243.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.51. Medpace had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 75.20%. The firm had revenue of $434.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.