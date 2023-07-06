Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CRK. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.39.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $489.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.84 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 52.26%. Comstock Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 10.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $1,722,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 407,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 198,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 219,449 shares during the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

