Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance
Shares of CHCI stock opened at $4.08 on Monday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45. The company has a market cap of $39.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.02.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies
About Comstock Holding Companies
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Comstock Holding Companies
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.