Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company's stock.

Shares of CHCI stock opened at $4.08 on Monday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45. The company has a market cap of $39.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,441 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.33% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.20% of the company's stock.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

