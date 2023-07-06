Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th.

Compass Diversified has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years. Compass Diversified has a payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Compass Diversified to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CODI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.49. The stock had a trading volume of 219,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,450. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $542.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CODI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elias Sabo purchased 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $92,666.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 269,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,035.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Diversified

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 210,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 28,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,057,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,172,000 after purchasing an additional 24,633 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,328,000 after purchasing an additional 29,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Featured Articles

