Comparing Coronado Global Resources (OTC:CODQL) & Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Coronado Global Resources (OTC:CODQL – Free Report) and Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coronado Global Resources and Ramaco Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coronado Global Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ramaco Resources $565.69 million 0.68 $116.04 million $2.23 3.90

Ramaco Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Coronado Global Resources.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coronado Global Resources N/A N/A N/A Ramaco Resources 17.30% 33.62% 17.98%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Coronado Global Resources and Ramaco Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Coronado Global Resources and Ramaco Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coronado Global Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Ramaco Resources 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ramaco Resources has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.43%. Given Ramaco Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ramaco Resources is more favorable than Coronado Global Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.0% of Ramaco Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.0% of Ramaco Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ramaco Resources beats Coronado Global Resources on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coronado Global Resources

Coronado Global Resources Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and exports metallurgical coal. The company owns a portfolio of operating mines and development projects in Queensland, Australia; and Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania in the United States. It also holds interest in the Buchanan, Logan, Greenbrier, Mon Valley, and Russell County mining properties located in the Central Appalachian region of the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. Coronado Global Resources Inc. is a subsidiary of Coronado Group LLC.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc. operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company serves blast furnace steel mills and coke plants in the United States, as well as international metallurgical coal consumers. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

