Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Raised by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,039 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at $3,673,000. Peoples Bank OH bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Comcast by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,376 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Comcast by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.15. 3,920,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,934,359. The stock has a market cap of $171.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average is $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.