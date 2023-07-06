Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Jennifer N. Jones Sells 7,335 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $550,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of COIN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,075,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,687,658. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $116.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average is $58.18.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The business had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 921 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.